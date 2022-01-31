Yoshinori Kitasein a new post dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Final Fantasyspoke of new projects related to the world of Final Fantasy VIIprobably real spin-offs.

Specifically, these were the translated words of the developer, which are part of the Tweet that you can read below:

Final Fantasy VII has re-emerged as the last game in the series yet, with titles like Final Fantasy VII Remake and Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, and you can look forward to even more developments in the future!

What will it be about then? At the moment, it is not known, given that Kitase cited the recent battle royale for example, but did not clarify the entity from “further developments», Which could concern the arrival of further games set in the world known thanks to the adventures of Cloudor perhaps some other type of adaptation.

Twenty five years ago today the original @FinalFantasy VII first launched in Japan, and to celebrate this very special anniversary we’re delighted to present messages from both Yoshinori Kitase and Tetsuya Nomura. # FFVII25th pic.twitter.com/3Py8FwarIl – FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) January 31, 2022

At the moment, the series has been celebrated also thanks to the confirmation of the fact that, barring unforeseen delays, we will receive news regarding the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake already in the course of 2022, we have explored the issue in the article you find here.

It must be said that the game, and its world, are coming treated a lot by Square Enix, given the love that old and new fans have found to show for these adventures. In fact, the title has recently also arrived on PC, although the launch price has caused many users to discuss.

We therefore remain at the moment waiting to find out when finally news regarding the new projects on Final Fantasy VII will be confirmed, hoping that outside of part 2 of the remake, and further pieces of history revealed through DLC or new entire chapters, the developers are also working on additional unexpected content, such as an adaptation to the world of cinema, which we have recently seen for It Takes Two (we talked about it here).