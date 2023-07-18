Jose Eduardo Derbez, renowned actor, comedian and influencer, has gained popularity in the Mexican entertainment world thanks to his witty style, humor and charisma. Recently, he has been asked if he would be willing to be a part from the reality show’The House of the Famous Mexico‘ (LCDLFM).

Surprisingly, the funny son of Eugenio Derbez and Victoria Ruffo has expressed that would not feel comfortable participating in a reality like ‘LCDLFM‘ and has explained his reasons. In addition, he has revealed his opinion on the expulsion of Bárbara Torres from the Televisa program.

First of all, Jose Eduardo Derbez has explained why would I rule out the possibility of enter to ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ or any similar production in which the participants are monitored 24 hours a day. He has mentioned that it would be difficult for him to adapt to this type of environment, since he is very meticulous about certain things such as the bathroom, showers, privacy and extreme coexistence. He considers that it would be something complicated for him.

“It would cost me a lot of work (being in a reality show where you have to be watched 24 hours a day, like in ‘The house of the famous Mexico‘). Look, never say never, but I don’t think so. I am very ‘picky’ with many things: with the bathroom, with the showers, with the privacy, with the extreme coexistence, I don’t know. I think it would be something that would get very complicated (if I had to enter a reality show like ‘LCDLFM’)”.

José Eduardo Derbez says why he would not enter ‘LCDLFM’/ Photo: Instagram @jose_eduardo92

However, the famous actor, interviewed during a theater performance in Mexico City, explained that he was able to participate in the reality show.On vacation with the Derbez‘ because it was different. In this case, he was with his family, whom he has known all his life, unlike ‘LCDLFM‘, where he would have to live 24 hours a day with strangers.

“It’s very different with the family, that you’ve known all your life, than with colleagues that suddenly you just run into in the corridors or people you don’t know,” said José Eduardo.

What does José Eduardo Derbez think of the behavior and criticism of Bárbara Torres in ‘LCDLFM’?

Argentine actress and comedian Barbara Torres She is known in Mexico for her role as ‘Excelsa’ in the program ‘The stuffed family‘, directed and starring Eugenio Derbez. That is why the national press questioned Jose Eduardo what do you think about the Barbara’s controversial behavior during his participation in ‘LCDLFM’.

When asked about the behavior and criticism of Bárbara Torres in ‘LCDLFM’, José Eduardo has shared his personal experience with the Argentine actress and comedian. Victoria Ruffo’s son has expressed his appreciation for Barbara and considers her a great woman. He recognizes that being inside the reality show house, with such an intense experiment, can bring out aspects that are not normally seen outside.

José Eduardo Derbez says why he would not join ‘LCDLFM’ and what he recommends to Bárbara Torres/ Special photo: Instagram @jose_eduardo92/ @barbaratorresmx

“I know Bárbara Torres outside of ‘LCDLFM‘, I love her very much and she is a great woman. Obviously I believe that inside that house, with that strong experiment He has to get you things that you don’t get out here. I only hope that she is well and that she turns out well, and if not, then therapy, “she concluded.

In such a way that although he has participated in reality shows such as ‘On a trip with the Derbez’ and ‘Lol’, José Eduardo Derbez has ruled out his participation in a show like ‘The House of the Famous Mexico‘ because he would be living 24 hours a day with people with whom he is not so close. Likewise, he demonstrated his support for the sixth expelled from the Televisa show, Bárbara Torres.

Join our chat and receive more Show News