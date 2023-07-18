The UAE rose two ranks compared to the year 2021, in the index that monitors the performance of 153 countries, leading the performance of countries at the regional level for the second year in a row, and continuing to achieve integrated growth in industrial performance and competitiveness, and achieving sustainable growth.

The index evaluates the national industrial performance in the global economy, so that it makes a reference comparison to the ability of countries to produce and export competitively. It also measures and compares the national industrial competitiveness of countries, based on several criteria, including technological and innovative capabilities, productivity and commercial performance of the industrial sector.

top five

The UAE maintained its rank among the top five in the competitive industrial performance index, which confirms its position as a major regional and international player in the industrial sector, by achieving a leap in the industrial export quality index, from 124th to 115th in the world. The added value of the manufacturing industry also increased in The gross domestic product index, from 98th to 95th place, and the index of the share of manufacturing exports in total exports rose from 110th to 97th, and the per capita industrial exports index rose from 17th to 14th in the world.

Dr. Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology, said: “The vision and directives of the leadership in the UAE have laid solid foundations to achieve sustainable economic development that looks forward to the future. A set of competitive advantages that enhance its position as a global center for manufacturing and innovation.

leadership

He added: “The classification of the recent competitive industrial performance index issued by the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) confirms the leadership of the UAE in the file of industry and advanced technology and the success of the growth path of the UAE industrial sector, and reflects the commitment of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology to stimulate this growth and enhance investment attractiveness and regional competitiveness.” And the international sector of the sector, relying on advanced technologies and solutions of the Fourth Industrial Revolution.

Al-Jaber stressed the Ministry’s keenness to achieve the objectives of the national strategy for industry and advanced technology to enhance the competitiveness of the national industrial sector. Technology”, which contributed to enhancing the advantages and capabilities offered by the industrial sector to local and international investors, in addition to empowering national cadres, developing their competencies and technical skills, enhancing the flexibility of the supply chain and motivating national and international companies to enter into new partnerships to manufacture quality products in the UAE.

the success of the initiatives

The success of these initiatives is one of the main factors behind this advanced classification, its retention of regional leadership for the second year in a row, its elevation to a new rank in the competitive industrial performance index to 29th globally, and its advancement of 9 positions in the quality of industrial exports index.

Sultan Al Jaber pointed out that the UAE’s announcement of the goal of reducing carbon emissions by 40% with the participation of all sectors by 2030, in the third edition of the second edition of the Nationally Determined Contributions report, represents an effective step within its pioneering model to ensure a sustainable future, stressing the participation of the industrial sector in achieving this. Objectives in order to enhance the competitiveness of the national industry and its attractiveness for investment in the coming years by focusing on expanding the employment of advanced technology solutions, entrepreneurship and investment in sustainable industries of the future to ensure the achievement of the goal of reducing emissions and reaching climate neutrality by 2050.

Integrated work system

For her part, Hanan Mansour Ahli, Director of the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics, said: “The classification of the United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) comes thanks to the integrated work system and the great strides that the UAE has made to rise to advanced ranks in many global competitiveness reports. This classification reflects the government’s commitment By strengthening the position of the UAE as one of the most advanced countries in many fields and sectors, it also comes in appreciation of the efforts of the Ministry and its strategic partners to advance sustainable development.

The Emirates News Agency (WAM) quoted Hanan Ahli, “The UAE ranks first in 152 competitiveness indicators worldwide, and is among the top ten in 425 competitiveness indicators. These classifications are based on an analysis conducted by the Federal Center for Competitiveness and Statistics and included 1,502 of the indicators published by it. United Nations and other international organizations.

The UAE Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology has adopted several initiatives that helped enhance the efficiency and competitiveness of the industrial sector, and this was reflected in the increase in the industrial sector’s contribution to the gross domestic product, which was estimated at more than 180 billion dirhams last year, while it greatly enhanced non-oil industrial exports to the UAE. , reaching more than 170 billion dirhams in 2022.

Added value programme

The added national value program is one of the main drivers of national industrial growth. In 2022, 6 new national institutions joined the programme. The program redirected 53 billion dirhams to the economy in 2022, which is the value of spending by local companies in the national economy, an increase of 25% over 2021, and helped provide job opportunities for about 2,000 Emirati citizens. The technology transformation program was another major factor in the development and enhancement of the competitiveness of the country’s national industrial sector in 2022. The program aims to increase exports of technological products by about 15 billion dirhams annually.

The program will also add 110 billion dirhams to the gross domestic product by 2031 and will drive technology investments worth 11 billion dirhams. By automating the industrial sector, the program will help increase industrial productivity by 15 billion dirhams annually.