The vindication of Spain as a success story is essential to counteract the dismal narrative that its internal adversaries have written. The homeland is all of us Spaniards formed through the Constitution and its system of freedoms in a sovereign community. And it will be what we all want together, not what any enlightened minority wants. That is why we have to regain confidence and lose the fear of saying Spain. This was the final message from the mayor of Murcia, José Ballesta, in defense of the Spanish Constitution, which he said “is still alive and active; It is not a museum piece and it is not a transit station towards a supposedly different future or apart from it for others.

In his opening speech at the forum organized by LA VERDAD, José Ballesta addressed, although without explicitly mentioning it, the current political and social climate conditioned by the pacts of the PSOE and the Government of Spain with the separatists and nationalists and encouraged them to act with “courage.” to build a better Spain. He carried out a historical retrospective to emphasize that in these 45 years the Constitution “represents a common achievement of all Spaniards, without parallel in our recent history,” and brought up the words of President Adolfo Suárez about the Magna Carta recognizing the people the exclusive origin of sovereignty.

In a veiled reference to the political and economic advantages that Catalonia and the Basque Country can obtain as a result of Pedro Sánchez’s concessions, to the detriment of other regions, as well as the open debate on the danger that looms in the separation of powers, Ballesta stressed that the Constitution is not only the supreme norm, the cornerstone of the legal system, “it is also the expression of the system of values ​​that articulates the bases of the coexistence of the oldest State in Europe, Spain: freedom, the State of law, representative democracy, the separation of powers, the independence of Justice, equality among Spaniards, solidarity between the regions, the parliamentary monarchy and the unity of Spain.

“I refuse to assume…”



For the mayor of Murcia, “there is a broad Spain that grows in pact and harmony and another that needs to generate confrontation to justify its existence. There is a majority Spain that can feel the pride of having overcome Cainite confrontations, economic, health and social crises, and a Spain that insists on backwardness, complaint and misery and says that there is no solution because it is incapable of thinking of one. There is a happy, capable, imaginative Spain that overcomes resentment and resentment to find hope. “Who lives in the audacity of hope,” he highlighted.

NATION OF EQUALS «This is the time for an emotional and ideological rescue in the face of pessimism; “of a dose of civic rebellion”

José Ballesta also made a list of what he criticizes and rejects at the moment: «I refuse to assume that that collective emotion capable of refounding a State that our parents lived through has been extinguished in the routine of democratic boredom to return to the old passion. trenchism of the confrontation between sides of our generation. Likewise, he refuses to assume “that the idea of ​​consensus, of the search for agreements, of dialogue and conversation between adversaries has now lost validity to the point of becoming an abandoned vestige.” That the wear and tear of institutions and the short-sightedness of leadership have sown a seed of skepticism in the minds of today’s Spaniards. “That the success story was beautiful while it lasted, but it may be ending in one of those self-destructive dizzinesses that sometimes drag nations to collapse.”

PROPOSAL «Let us recover the calm and courage to build a better Spain; “There is life beyond the noise.”

In his speech he proposed “recovering the calm, moderation and temperance that, together with the courage and firm determination to build a better Spain, our constitutional fathers demonstrated. An open society like the one we long for requires reflection, dialogue and serenity. Put restrained discretion before vulgar exhibitionism, the good sense of slow and measured reflection over the vertigo of the moment and improvised occurrences. Because if not, the rest, what remains, is the ephemeral spectacle of a false, phantasmagorical and ritual dispute. However, there is life beyond the noise.

«Vertebration difficulties»



He recalled throughout his speech that of all Western countries, “the history of Spain is the most extensive and extreme in scope.” He stressed that Spain is historically “the first nation to be born in Europe. However, we have always been a nation with structural difficulties.

CONFLICT “There is a broad Spain that believes in pact and harmony, and another that needs confrontation to justify its existence”

In his opinion, no one will advance or progress “with leaps into the void, with slamming doors on history and coexistence.” «Let us not forget that by denying the other one is stripping away a crucial part of oneself. Patriotism must be understood as shared citizenship and not as an ethnic belonging. The sobriety of patriotism should not be confused with the intoxication of nationalism. Because Spain is an old nation and a young democracy sustained by the common desire of diverse cultures and identities that added to their historical unity the national pact for freedom and democracy in 1978.

For Ballesta, this is the hour in which the idea of ​​a nation of free and equal citizens in rights and opportunities “needs an emotional and ideological rescue that will rearm it against pessimism.” «An armor of pride that protects it from the dark legend of a failed country. “A dose of civic rebellion against the defeatism of some to respond to the theory of failure with the objective reality of unprecedented progress in recent decades.”

He proposed a modern, intelligent and active patriotism “that is simply satisfied with the solidity of its principles. Those that served to close the ditch of Cainism and gave meaning to an open society that, with all its conflicts, is capable of integrating under the reason of the law anyone who does not wish to feel excluded.