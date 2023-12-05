Today, as it marks 45 years since the approval of the 1978 Constitution in a referendum that had very broad social support from the Spanish people, we have to celebrate that we have a Magna Carta that, throughout all this time, has demonstrated the wisdom of all those who made it possible, both in the preparation of its text and by entering their votes at the polls that distant December 6.

The fundamental legal norm that has since governed the coexistence in freedom and democracy of so many generations of Spaniards was born strong and vigorous, fulfilling the hopes placed in being the effective instrument for reconciliation and fraternity in a society until then divided for decades. The 1978 Constitution closed wounds, generated consensus and illuminated a new time of progress and development unprecedented in our contemporary history, testifying to that collective will to look forward together and move forward together in a plural and diverse Spain where all ideas and ideas could fit. sensitivities as long as they comply with the law.

Soon there would be attempts to put an end to this brilliant stage of our most recent past, such as the failed coup d’état of February 23, 1981, the permanent and vile threat of ETA terrorism finally defeated by the strength of our rule of law, and , much closer in time, with the celebration of the illegal referendum called by the separatist forces in Catalonia on October 1, 2017.

In all these moments of great uncertainty and anxiety for the nation as a whole, the Crown, as a fundamental institution of the State emanating from our Magna Carta, carried out fundamental work in defense of the constitutional order and the principles on which it is based, as unity and equality among Spaniards, the separation of powers or a national sovereignty that only resides in the Spanish people, from which the powers of the State emanate.

Since its entry into force, our Constitution has been the insurmountable shield, the safeguard of the rights and freedoms of all Spaniards; the best possible tool for progress and harmony in a society that has evolved over time, also at the territorial level, and that has seen how the constitutional text protected all those changes in a natural and effective way. Something that says a lot about its great status as a fully valid legal instrument, and the capacity and intellectual brilliance of those who made it possible in a historical scenario that was not easy, such as the recovery of democratic freedoms after decades of dictatorship.

Those who violate the spirit of the principles of freedom, equality and respect for democratic plurality from which our Magna Carta emanated are well aware of this and put the principle of legality at risk by promoting a proposed Amnesty Law that, both in its formulation as in its objectives, it is clearly unconstitutional, as it grants impunity to the people and institutions that violated the current legal framework through the unjustifiable actions linked to the so-called independence process in Catalonia.

But, without a doubt, it is heartbreaking that those who carried out this very serious violation of the law today have the complicity and support of those who, making a virtue of necessity, have betrayed decades of loyal compliance with the constitutional framework in their political action. change of particular interest, solely to cling to power at all costs. And for this reason, we Spaniards will defend together as many times as necessary what is in danger after these 45 years of progress and advancement under the protection of our Magna Carta: the solid pillars on which our rule of law is based, such as equality of all Spaniards before the law, the independence of the judiciary, the punishment of crimes, interterritorial solidarity or the unity of Spain.

To each and every one of those who, against the wishes of the majority of Spaniards, want to denature it and start a constituent process through the back door, I have to give you the worst news: we Spaniards do not surrender, and the Constitution of all will prevail.