Television presenter Jorge Fernández has suffered a skiing mishap and fractured a rib. But also, the driver of The wheel of fortune He recorded it and spread it on networks.

“Everything was going perfectly until, in the stupidest way and when I was standing still, my top ski got caught on a small branch, I pivot giving a little spin and I fell on my side with the only log cut by someone that was on the entire descent,” Fernández said.

“Ninth rib fracture and I ran out of skiing for at least a month and a half,” added Fernández, who thanked “Oriol and Coral for taking care of me.”

The moment of the injury was recorded on the sports camera that the presenter was wearing attached to his helmet, and which he also collected the cries of pain of the people of Bilbao.

“Thank you very much to all the people who have written to me to wish me a speedy recovery. There have been many comments and I cannot respond to all of them. Thank you from the bottom of my heart. In a month I’m hitting it again,” Fernández said in a message published this Saturday.