In a new batch of documents whose confidentiality was lifted by the United States Court, an email message indicated that former president Bill Clinton (1993-2001) had pressured a magazine not to report on crimes committed by the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, accused of sexual abuse and child trafficking.

On Wednesday, a New York court began making public documents that are part of a 2015 defamation lawsuit filed by Virginia Giuffre, one of Epstein's main whistleblowers, against Epstein's former lover and business partner. Epstein, British heiress Ghislaine Maxwell.

The information about Clinton's alleged pressure on Vanity Fair magazine is contained in the second batch of documents released, made public on Thursday night (4). More documents are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

According to information from CNN, in a 2011 email sent to a reporter at a British newspaper, Giuffre alleged that Clinton made threats against the magazine so that it would not publish reports about sex trafficking carried out by Epstein.

Giuffre said in the message that she was concerned about reporting her story to the press, “considering that B. Clinton entered the [sede da] VF

[Vanity Fair] and threatened them not to write sex trafficking articles

[sic] about your good friend JE [Jeffrey Epstein]”. Giuffre did not specify when the situation occurred.

In a statement sent to CNN, Graydon Carter, editor of Vanity Fair between 1992 and 2017, said that the pressure reported by Giuffre “categorically did not happen.”

A Clinton spokesperson declined to comment on the matter to CNN. The former American president is not accused in cases related to Epstein, as is another former president of the United States, Donald Trump (2017-2021), who had also been named in the first batch of documents, released on Wednesday.

Regarding these first revelations, Clinton's advisor said that the former president's last contact with Epstein occurred more than 20 years ago.

Epstein committed suicide in 2019 in a federal prison in New York, where he was awaiting trial on charges that he set up a sex trafficking network of minors from his mansions in the states of New York and Florida. The youngest girls were 14 years old, according to the indictment. (With EFE Agency)