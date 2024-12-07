Mazón affirms that he is not “in any political calculation” and accuses other parties of wanting to take a “cut” from his situation

The president of the Generalitat, Carlos Mazón, stressed this Saturday that he is not “in any political calculation” about his future but that his “exclusive priority” is the recovery of the areas affected by the dana of last October 29.

This was stated this Saturday, when asked if he believes that the national leadership of the PP and its president Alberto Núñez Feijóo support him, in two addresses to the media, first when attending the Cecopi meeting and then during his visit to the works. repair of the viaduct over the Barranco del Poyo.

Mazón has assured that for him “the important thing is to recover the area as soon as possible, in the best possible way.” “That is the absolute priority, in fact it is the exclusive priority. The political calculations are neither in my head, nor in my position, nor in my person. They are not even in last place, they are simply not there,” he added.

The ‘president’ has stated that “political strategies or strategies for obtaining political benefits, even from a personal point of view, belong to other political parties.” Along these lines, he has stressed that he is not dedicated “to anything else” other than recovery and has regretted that “some” are already “taking it upon themselves to try to take advantage of the moment we are in.”

The ‘president’ has reiterated that “the important thing is that we continue paying the aid with the speed with which we are working with it at forced marches,” and has highlighted that more than 10,000 families have received it.

In relation to Feijóo’s words that Genoa’s decision in this matter “will be linked to what the neighbors think”, Mazón has pointed out that “it has to be like that.”

Regarding whether he feels the support of Genoa, he has expressed: “All of Valencia feels the support of the entire National Directorate of the Popular Party, and I have to say that from the beginning they have been transferring our affection, their operational capacity in those places, in those regions where we are governing as the Popular Party.”