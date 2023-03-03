The reporter Jordi Martin communicated with Rodrigo Gonzalez to tell you how the events happened and reveal your current state of health.

Journalist Jordi Martin He contacted Rodrigo González to tell him that he had suffered one of the most unpleasant episodes of his life. The press man accused that Gerard Piqué tried to run over him when he asked the ex-soccer player’s girlfriend about the new song by the Colombian interpreter. “A real barbarity. I asked Clara Chía how she sees that Shakira say in a song that Piqué is looking for her”, he stated.

In addition, jordi confirmed that the singer-songwriter of “Hips do not lie” will not extend her move to Miami any longer. She added that, in these days, the Barranquillera would be ready to leave Barcelona. After her great successes, the artist only thinks about making more music and many more collaborations that will surprise more than one fan.