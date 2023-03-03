Millionaires won, is still in the Libertadores, but did not escape the memes

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Millionaires vs. Catholic University
Millionaires vs. Catholic University
The Colombian millionaires came from behind to win their game this Thursday 2-1 against the Catholic University of Ecuador and qualify for the third phase of the Libertadores Cup 2023, after the goalless draw in the first leg.
At minute 38, the Panamanian end of the Trencito Azul team from Quito, Ismael Díaz, scored a penalty caused by a handball in the area of midfielder Daniel Giraldo and temporarily silenced the El Campin Stadium in Bogota.
(Millionaires: relive the great goals of the Libertadores qualification, video)
(Millionaires is still in the race in the Copa Libertadores, after a victory suffered)
In the add-on, when Católica had one less player due to the expulsion of defender Franklin Guerra on the brink of halftime, Millonarios came back from behind with two nice collective goals scored by the attacker Leonardo Castro (62 minutes) and the driver Daniel Cataño (69).
