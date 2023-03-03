Friday, March 3, 2023
Millionaires won, is still in the Libertadores, but did not escape the memes

March 3, 2023
Millionaires won, is still in the Libertadores, but did not escape the memes


Millionaires vs. Catholic University

Millionaires vs. Catholic University

Photo:

Cesar Melgarejo – WEATHER

Millionaires vs. Catholic University

It is already in the third phase of the Cup.

The Colombian millionaires came from behind to win their game this Thursday 2-1 against the Catholic University of Ecuador and qualify for the third phase of the Libertadores Cup 2023, after the goalless draw in the first leg.

At minute 38, the Panamanian end of the Trencito Azul team from Quito, Ismael Díaz, scored a penalty caused by a handball in the area of ​​midfielder Daniel Giraldo and temporarily silenced the El Campin Stadium in Bogota.

In the add-on, when Católica had one less player due to the expulsion of defender Franklin Guerra on the brink of halftime, Millonarios came back from behind with two nice collective goals scored by the attacker Leonardo Castro (62 minutes) and the driver Daniel Cataño (69).

