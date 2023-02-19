Ashish took the lead in the weight of 71 kg, after his achievements in the last period, the last of which was his winning the gold medal in the Golden Belt Championship that was held in Morocco.

And the Boxing Federation officially announced that Ziad Ashish topped the classification of the International Federation, in a new achievement for Jordanian boxing, which is developing well.

The classification also witnessed an advancement for the Jordanian national team player, Muhammad Abu Jajah, to fourth place in the 60 kg category.

Ashish stated during his interview with “Sky News Arabia” that his joy is very great and cannot be described, indicating that this victory gives him more motivation to continue achieving greater achievements.

Previous achievements

According to Ashish, he won many achievements, especially in the Asian Championships, the most recent of which was silver in the last edition hosted by Jordan, and he also won the bronze of the Asian Games, Indonesia 2018. He was the only Arab player who was crowned with a medal in this version of the boxing game, and his biggest achievement was on He said, qualifying for the last Tokyo Olympics.

He stressed that he aspires to continue achieving achievements and to achieve for his country the first medal in the world boxing championships at the adult level, as well as to achieve an Olympic medal.

Opportunities and challenges

Ashish pointed out that the boxing game in Jordan received great support represented by the establishment of the Olympic Preparation Center, which gave him and his fellow athletes an opportunity to develop by providing all needs and providing various services in order to raise their physical, technical, nutritional and mental levels.

He noted that the difficulties faced by boxing players are represented in the need to continue training without interruption, because any inaction will affect the level of the player, which will keep him away from the competition, in addition to being careful to avoid injuries because they play a major role in their career.

The second Jordanian to top the world rankings for individual sports 2023

Ashish comes as the second Jordanian to top the world rankings for individual sports since the beginning of this year, as the Jordanian player Juliana Al-Sadiq, the star of the Jordanian national team for Taekwondo, topped the list of the world rankings for Taekwondo in January of this year, thus becoming the first Jordanian player to occupy the first place in the world.

The star, Juliana Al-Sadiq, topped the world rankings in the weight of 67 kilograms, and ranked second in the Olympic classification in the same weight.