Playing sports in intense heat is not always the best option. This can lead to problems, so it’s key that you read these tips before you ‘jump headlong’ into the action.

It is important to know what each athlete has for and against doing sports with a hot sun.

The specialized page saludmasdeporte.com brings some advice that will allow you to better schedule your outdoor outings, especially when you live at sea level.

1. Is it a good idea?

With the high temperatures there is an option of having a strong heat stroke or dehydration. Therefore, it is important that you plan your departure, the earlier the better.

2. Protection

The sun at certain times of the day is hard to deal with. Therefore, it is important to protect the skin. “Protected skin will guarantee an improvement in the quality of life, avoiding sunburn and, above all, possible dermatological diseases,” says the publication.

3. Comfortable clothes

Key: wear comfortable, breathable and light clothing. “It is recommended that it be light, breathable, and in light colors that favor permeability. One of the best options is to wear loose-fitting, cotton clothing, or specialized technical fabric,” they point out.

4. Cover the body

They say that “the more I sweat, the more calories I lose”, but that is not so true. “The probability of suffering a heat stroke is much greater if we do not let our body sweat and dissipate the heat we give off. A heat stroke can cost us our lives,” the publication says.

5. The water

Hydration is essential, but it must be done before, during and after exercise.

6. The food

Avoiding heavy meals before physical exercise is the main recommendation. And they recommend increasing the intake of fruits and vegetables.

7. Pool or beach?

The page warns that “carrying out activities in the sea, on the beach, in swimming pools… help us keep our bodies cool, avoiding considerable increases in temperature.”

8. Know your limits

Knowing how far the body can go is important to avoid physical, medical problems. “At the slightest sign that something is not working well, stop the activity and always try to be close to people who can help you at the slightest problem,” she assures.

9. Rest

It’s important to rest, but not too fast. Leaving for about five minutes is a good option to return to a state of rest with greater guarantees”.

10. Beware of children

“Children have a different adaptation to adults, so it is important to choose the activity that we are going to do together well and take all possible precautions, since they are much more vulnerable to the effects of heat,” says the publication.