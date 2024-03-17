by VALERIO BARRETTA

Jordan, what a slap in the face to Alpine

Popular wisdom suggests that fish always stinks from the head. And, seeing the case of Alpine, one can only agree. The Enstone team is paying with poor results on the track for a situation of instability that has lasted for a year (or two, if we want to include the farewell of Fernando Alonso and the global disappointment with Oscar Piastri). From the very harsh phrases of the then CEO Laurent Rossi against his team, accused of not performing at the level of Formula 1 and the drivers Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, all the leaders (Rossi included) have left or been shown the door, with the icing on the cake of the dismissal of Otmar Szafnauer, Pat Fry and Alan Permane while they were working in the Spa-Francorchamps paddock.

Confusion, disorganization and lack of clear ideas: three brands that Alpine struggles to shake off, and which Eddie Jordan commented with very harsh words.

Jordan's words

“They got rid of Otmar prematurely, it was a mistake. He was a talented person, who knew how to keep the team in the right direction. At the moment they are the team most in difficulty, it's absolutely embarrassing. I find it embarrassing to see Gasly and Ocon there, yet they are capable of winning races“, these are the words of the Irishman. “Alpine was disgraceful in not being able to provide its drivers with the car to compete in the championship. It's unacceptable, I would never tolerate it“.

According to Jordan, Alpine will even change its name in 2025: “What if I see Alpine in Formula 1 next year? Absolutely not. There's no chance. The sale is open, Renault has backed out and doesn't want to spend the money on the 2026 engine, which is such a huge outlay that it scares them“.