Strikes | State Secretary Nykänen on the labor market dispute: the discussions are progressing in a good spirit

SAK's two-week strike is half way through, the chairman of the central organization is silent about the future prospects.

Secretary of State Mika Nykänen according to him, his discussions with the parties to the labor market dispute have progressed in a good spirit. Prime minister Petteri Orpo At a meeting organized in Kesäranta on Friday, March 8, (cok) gave Nykäne the task of contacting the labor market parties and finding out if they could return to the negotiating table.

“The discussions are progressing well and in a good spirit. Due to the large number of discussions, they will continue in the coming week”, Nykänen messaged STT on Sunday.

Nykänen previously told STT that the purpose of his discussion round is to map out how to put together a situation where the labor market parties could continue negotiations.

On Sunday, Nykänen did not agree to assess whether there has been a noticeable rapprochement between the parties in the discussions.

“I do not evaluate the contents in any way,” Nykänen said.

Nykänen serves as Minister of Labour Arto Satonen (kok) as state secretary.

Central organization of wage earners SAK's two-week political strike is now halfway through. Chairman of SAK Jarkko Eloranta on Sunday did not want to comment to STT about possible discussions with Nykänen or whether SAK is planning new industrial action as a continuation of the ongoing strike.

“At this stage, there is nothing new to report or comment on the matters in question,” Eloranta told STT.

Chairman of SAK's largest member organization Teollisuusliitto Riku Aalto did not respond to STT's call requests on Sunday.

The effects of the ongoing strike are visible above all in Finnish exports and industry. The strike by the Automotive and Transport Workers' Union AKT and the Public and Welfare Sectors Union JHL stops Finnish exports for two weeks.

For example, the Outokumpu and SSAB steel plants in Tornio and Raahe are affected by the strike.

The central wage earners' organization SAK opposes numerous changes to working life and cuts in social benefits planned by the government, and its member unions have already organized numerous political labor battles in the past.

Along with SAK unions, Ammattiliitto Pro, a member of the central organization STTK, is also involved in the activities.