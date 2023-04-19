A military source in the Jordanian Armed Forces said in a statement that the search and inspection operations are continuing, adding that the army has harnessed all possible and continuous capabilities and capabilities through search and rescue groups supported by aircraft from the Royal Air Force and specialized civil defense teams, in addition to the use of drones and modern technical means and in coordination and cooperation with the Jordanian Armed Forces. The various concerned state institutions to intensify search and inspection operations without interruption until Lieutenant / 1 Al-Muthanna Muflih Al-Shugairat is found.

The source pointed out that because of the weather conditions that prevailed over the past week, including rain and torrential rains, and the resulting movement of dust and rocks in large quantities, which caused a change in the features of the region, in addition to the formation of water pools resulting from heavy rain water in those areas, which led to soil erosion and accumulation in the areas. and a depth of several meters, which made it difficult for the task of search and inspection operations, stressing that work is underway to expand the scope of the search and intensify and strengthen the efforts made in searching for the missing officer.