Foreign Minister Álvaro Leyva suggested this Tuesday that the more than 13 billion de dollars that the United States has donated to Colombia over the last two decades ended up being “alms” that did not contribute to improve the country. And that if the address is not changed, the new resources will end up in the “garbage collector”.

Leyva made the remarks in Washington during an event at the Capitol, where a new working group was launched to improve relations between the two countries.

“Of course you have to invest, but to generate growth capacity. Because if not, that turns into alms. That amount of money has been invested in Colombia (13 billion dollars). But, and where is the social mobility, or the distribution of wealth? Why is there more cultivated area after these aids? Did the money or the Colombians fail? No… it’s that the situation is different, the structural part was not seen and that has to be seen because if not all that aid ends up in the dump,” said the foreign minister at the event, organized by the Atlantic Council.

Leyva also said that the time had come for the US to pay the country back for being the main cause of global warming. According to the diplomat, today’s world has entered the era of “compensation”, where the big polluters must make reparations to those affected. “Greenhouse gases arise here (USA). How are you going to compensate us for that? And you there (Colombia) (fight) coca. No. We are in the world of compensation, of equality. Because we’re all drowning in global warming.”

The Foreign Minister, in his talk, insisted that the Colombia of President Gustavo Petro did not intend to break with more than 200 years of friendship but to improve the relationship, but from a different perspective.

“I told Secretary of State (Anthony) Blinken,” Leyva said, “that this is a new Colombia, full of expectations, not the Colombia of Pablo Escobar or Nixon and the war on drugs, but rather that of an ex-guerrilla who is today president, within democracies”.

Then he added that at times those 200 years had been “very, very wrong” and that proof of this was that the talk this Tuesday – if it had not been like that – they would be having it in the Department of Panama.”

Regarding the unexpected cutback in President Petro’s tour of Washington, Leyva said that it had been necessary, since two meetings were agreed with the opposition this Friday and Saturday to clear the way for the conference in Bogotá on Venezuela, next Tuesday. .

SERGIO GOMEZ MASERI

EL TIEMPO correspondent

Washington