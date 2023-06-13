As Denver Nuggets fans celebrated the first NBA title and the basketball players sang “We are the champions” on stage with the trophy in the middle, Nikola Jokic stood on the fringes of the group. With his little daughter Ognjena on his shoulders and almost the only one still wearing a white jersey instead of the black champion’s T-shirt, the 28-year-old Serb in the last row seemed almost embarrassed. Few things are more uncomfortable for the best player on his team than being the center of attention. As the most valuable player in the final series, he received the greatest possible attention on Monday evening (local time) – and the hype around him should hardly decrease after his first NBA title.