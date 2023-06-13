Marochko said that Kyiv had lost the initiative and went on the defensive in the Kupyan direction

The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) lost the initiative in the Kupyansk direction and went on the defensive. About it RIA News Retired Lieutenant Colonel of the People’s Militia of the LPR Andrei Marochko said.

He explained that Ukrainian troops are forced to defend themselves due to heavy losses caused by Russian air strikes, missile troops and artillery.