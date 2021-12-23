Sometimes God shows us his existence. This can be by means of a cookie in its form. Other times it appears in front of us in a dream. However, his most recent act of God was guiding someone to create the best video game commercial we’ve seen all year, and This is due to the appearance of Joker, the iconic Batman villain.

When the Joker is not committing criminal acts that are unforgivable, the villain enjoys a relaxing session of Figure Fantasy, a mobile game from China. While this free-to-play title has been around for a long time, the work of KOMOE TECHNOLOGY LIMITED drew attention for a series of commercials starring Joker and Harley Quinn.

My new thing is finding the best mobile game ads for Chinese games and I think I’ve found it pic.twitter.com/ZAsgyvoj8g – Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) December 20, 2021

As you could see, This version of Joker features the visual style of the Joaquin Phoenix version, but with the tone of voice and the characteristics of Jared Leto, an unconventional combination. However, it is the terrible script and poor acting that have won the hearts of hundreds of players who cannot stop laughing at what they saw.

Editor’s Note:

This is the funniest thing I’ve seen in a long, long time. The performance of the person in charge of Joker is horrible, and the script is a gigantic joke that will make more than one smile. Clearly the best Christmas present.

Via: Daniel Ahmad