By Philip Pullella

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) – Pope Francis has urged Vatican administrators in his annual Christmas greetings on Thursday to be humble, but has spared them the scathing criticisms of the bureaucracy in previous years.

In an address to the Curia, as the Catholic Church’s central bureaucracy is known, he used the word “humility” nearly 30 times, but his approach was distinctly milder than in the past.

He said administrators, including cardinals and bishops, as well as lower-ranking officials, should not remain “closed in their little world”, form cliques or feel indispensable.

Instead, they should stick to a more discreet lifestyle while helping him run the 1.3 billion-member church from his Vatican headquarters.

“Only by serving and seeing our work as a service can we be truly useful to everyone. We’re here—me more than anyone else—to learn how to get down on our knees and worship the Lord in his humility, not other gentlemen in their empty vestments,” he told administrators gathered in a Vatican hall.

“The time comes in every individual’s life when he or she wants to put aside the glow of this world’s glory in the name of the fullness of an authentic life, with no further need for armor or masks,” he said.

In previous moments, the pope took the opportunity to list what he called the “diseases” and “sicknesses” of the Curia.

