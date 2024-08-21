Joker 2019’s The Walking Dead was a smash hit at the box office, so it wasn’t a huge surprise to hear that a sequel quickly went into production. However, with the upcoming release of Joker: Folly of Two, Everything seems to indicate that this will be the end of Arthur Fleck’s story.

Through an interview with Variety, Todd Phillips, director of Joker: Folly of Twomentioned that The sequel will be the last Joker film he will appear in, and there are currently no plans for a third installment.. This is what he had to say about it:

“It was fun to play in this kind of open world for two movies, but I think we’ve said what we wanted to say in this world.”

It is important to mention that after the initial reception of Joker There were no plans for a sequel in 2019 either. It was not until seeing the resounding success that this second part was approved. In this way, The possibility of something similar happening this time is not ruled out.and Joker 3 eventually become a reality, as long as Joker: Folly of Two be a success similar to its predecessor.

For now, Joker: Folly of Two It will have a pre-premiere at the Venice Film Festival, where its performance will have a great impact on its success. the film when it hits theaters worldwide on October 3, 2024On related topics, you can check out the latest trailer for the film here.

Author’s Note:

I was never a big fan of Joker, and I’m sure the same will happen with Joker: Folly of Twoso if Joker 3 never comes true, it will be fine. It’s a good movie, but nothing special.

Via: Variety