Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/09/2024 – 3:47

Minister Alexandre de Moraes, of the Federal Supreme Court (STF), ratified in the early hours of this Monday, 2, the decision in which he determined the blocking of the social network X in Brazil, until the platform controlled by businessman Elon Musk complies with court orders and constitutes a legal representative in Brazil.

The decision, made on Friday, the 30th, was put to a vote in the virtual plenary session of the First Chamber of the STF in the first minute of this Monday. The vote presented by Moraes confirms the suspension of the operation of X in Brazil and the application of a daily fine of R$50 thousand for those who use “technological subterfuge” to access the platform.

As he had already announced on Friday, the minister went back on the part of the decision that determined that Google and Apple remove from their app stores the virtual private network programs, VPNs, which allow access to X in Brazil, even after the social network had been blocked by the providers.

In addition to Moraes, Cármen Lúcia, Luiz Fux, Cristiano Zanin and Flávio Dino make up the First Chamber of the STF. The ministers have until 11:59 p.m. this Monday to comment on the decision.