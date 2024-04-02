After the recent announcement by Giuseppe Benignini, who was a partner of the renowned figure of 'This is war', Michelle Soifer, about his marriage and the news that he will be a father with Rebecca Rocca, the singer's reaction has captured the attention of the public and the entertainment media. The 'Bombón Assassin' singer, who had a relationship with the Venezuelan model during 2019, was surprised by the news in the life of her former partner. The separation of Soifer and Benignini at the end of 2020 generated all kinds of speculation about the true reasons for their love breakup.

Did Giuseppe Benignini get married in the United States?

Giuseppe Benignini, Venezuelan model, has not only turned his love life around, but has also shared this change publicly through an emotional video on TikTok. The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the moment in which the young man and his partner, Rebecca Roccaexchange vows of eternal love in a ceremony held in the United States.

The young woman of Bolivian nationality appears radiant in a dress that highlights her pregnancy, while Benignini shows signs of nervousness typical of the occasion. “This is what it's like to get married in the US,” she wrote in the description of her post.

However, she responded to some criticism about her unexpected wedding in the North American country: “The reason we got married is because my girlfriend is pregnant. (…) Bringing a child into the world is a blessing and we wanted him to be born under marriage, with earthly laws and spiritual laws, as God commands. For that reason we decided to get married and, obviously, for love,” he stated.

What did Michelle Soifer say after Giuseppe Benignini's marriage?

The reaction of Michelle Soifer When faced with the news of his ex-partner, he did not wait long. “Oh, I don't know, but I don't care“a”, were the singer's first words before the cameras of 'America spectacles', which revealed a feeling of surprise and notable disinterest.

With a casual attitude, he made a comment in reference to his ex-partners: “Let them all reproduce, let them go and disappear, please. If I could go back in time and eliminate it from my life, believe me I would.“, he noted.

Did Giuseppe Benignini become a father?

Prior to their marriage at the beginning of March, Giuseppe He shared the exciting news of his future fatherhood, a revelation that filled both him and Rebeca with joy. Along with the video of his baby's first ultrasound, they enthusiastically highlighted the words “We will be parents.”

The future mother, through her Instagram account, shared a message full of love and gratitude: “I know that we have a long way to go and although at times we are a little lost regarding the idea of ​​being parents (…) I am more than happy to walk by your side.”

What happened to Giuseppe Benignini after leaving Peru?

After ending his relationship with Michelle Soifer, a 'This is War' personality, in 2020, Benignini remained in Peru working as a model and starting several businesses that did not prosper. In 2022, the Venezuelan citizen left Peru after being accused of not paying alleged debts amounting to more than 15 thousand soles. After his time in Peru, the well-known 'Little Prince' returned to Venezuela, and in October 2023 he decided to emigrate to the United States.