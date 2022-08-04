“Joker 2”, a film directed by Todd Phillips, has excited fans who saw the origin story of the clown prince of crime with Joaquin Phoenix as the protagonist. After months without details, we already have a release date and important data on its plot.

Previously, The Hollywood Reporter reported that Lady Gaga would be joining the cast as the new Harley Quinn, and now it’s confirmed. The news has surprised the fandom, which expected the addition of Harley Quinn, and has created a division of opinions.

What is it about?

The title “Joker: folie a deux” refers to a mental disorder shared by both protagonists. If we let ourselves be carried away by the latest reports, as well as the same teaser with music and dance involved, we can predict that the film will indeed be a musical.

When it premieres?

The film is scheduled to premiere on October 4, 2024. There are still no details about its arrival on streaming.

Will Lady Gaga be a good Harley Quinn?

It should be noted that Lady Gaga made a name for herself as an actress in the series “American horror story: hotel”. Her work in “House of Gucci” and “A star is born” confirmed that she had much more to offer and “Joker 2 ″ stands as the biggest proof of her young career.