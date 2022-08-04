A few days ago, Netflix released a new movie that immediately positioned itself as one of the most viewed: “Badly Wounded Hearts.” Starring Sofia Carson and Nicholas Galitzine, the film has made viewers want to know more about its protagonists. In that sense, they want to know who brings Cassie to life.

Those who have seen the film have been surprised to notice the appearance of Carson, who first came to prominence nearly seven years ago as a former Disney star.

Who is Sofia Carson from “Wounded Hearts”?

Sofia Carson from "Wounded Hearts".

The 29-year-old interpreter rose to fame after giving life to Evie, the daughter of the evil queen in the 2015 Disney Channel movie “Descendants.” He reprized the role for the third and fourth films.

Over time, the artist decided to dedicate herself to music production and has gained a large fan base on social media.

Since the premiere of “Corazón malherido”, where she took on the role of singer-songwriter Cassie, fans have wanted to know more about her, including if she can speak Spanish, given her character’s origin.

Does Sofia Carson speak Spanish?

Yes. The actress can speak English, Spanish and French fluently. Her parents moved from Colombia to Florida with the intention that she learn the language and she can have a better education. The actress herself studied at the University of California (UCLA), where she majored in communications and French.

Terrified by the songs of “Badly wounded hearts”

Carson is no stranger to writing and creating music. But that doesn’t mean her nerves weren’t there when she got to co-write songs for the “Purple Hearts” soundtrack.

“I was terrified. My mom can attest to that. I called her crying multiple times because I felt like she couldn’t do it,” Carson told TheWrap with a laugh. “Who trusted me to do this? She had never written a soundtrack before! The good thing is that everything went well,” she commented.

What is “Wounded Hearts” about?

The synopsis says: A young aspiring singer and a Marine about to leave for Iraq decide to marry for convenience. But he is wounded in combat, turning their fake relationship into something very real.