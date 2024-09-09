The movie Joker 2or as it is also known, Joker: Folly of Twois not scheduled to premiere until October 4, 2024. So to continue its promotion, Warner Bros. published a ‘behind the scenes’ and another trailer that shows more of what can be expected.

The first material addresses the relationship between the Joker and Harley, with comments from the director of this film, Todd Phillips, as well as those of the main artists.

That is, Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga. Phillips commented ‘In the first Joker, Arthur says ‘Is it just me or is everything getting crazier out there? If you’re watching it, you’re like ‘You’re not the only one.’. And speaking of Joker 2 This filmmaker added ‘and in this film, what the world needs now is love’.

We Recommend: Joker 2 shows us the encounter with Harley Quinn in its first official scene.

As seen in previous trailers, Arthur Fleck is now in Arkham Asylum waiting to face the crimes he committed as the Joker.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Pictures.

Among them is the murder of Murray Franklin (Robert De Niro) in front of television cameras. In addition to the above, Fleck is dealing with his double personality, his feelings for Harleen ‘Lee’ Quinzel and the sense of music that resides within him.

The madness of the Joker and Harley is reflected through well-cared for musical sequences. However, the team in charge has pointed out that contrary to what one might think Joker 2 It’s not a musical.

According to Lady Gaga, the idea is to take both characters to another level, and she is excited that there is so much space in the film to express the greatness of love. Regarding the second video in this note from Joker 2 another element of this film stands out.

Fountain: Warner Bros. Pictures.

That’s the one ‘what happens when a hurricane hits a tornado’which is a sign of how big the clash between Fleck and Lee will be throughout this film. By the way, we recently shared a couple of posters that are worth checking out.

Apart from Joker 2 We also have more information about cinema at TierraGamer. Follow our news on Google News so as not to miss any.