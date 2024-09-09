Chinese dictators Xi Jinping and Russia’s Vladimir Putin meet in May | Photo: EFE/EPA/ALEXANDER RYUMIN / SPUTNIK / KREMLIN

The Chinese and Russian regimes will hold a new round of joint naval exercises in the Sea of ​​Japan this September, the Asian communist country’s Defense Ministry said in a statement on Monday (90).

The “North/Interaction-2024” exercises will take place in the “maritime and airspace of the Sea of ​​Japan and the Sea of ​​Okhotsk” this September, the statement detailed, which did not inform the dates on which the maneuvers will be carried out.

According to the Chinese regime’s defense ministry, the navies of the two countries will also conduct a fifth joint maritime patrol in the Pacific Ocean, while China will participate in Russia’s “Ocean-2024” strategic exercises.

In 2023, both countries held these exercises with the participation of the Russian submarine-hunting vessels “Admiral Tributs” and “Admiral Panteleyev”, as well as the corvettes “Gremiaschii” and “Gueroi Rossiiskoi Federatsii Aldar Tsidenzhapov”.

Four warships and one support ship of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army Navy participated in the drills.

The “North/Interaction” exercises include anti-submarine and naval combat maneuvers, protection of routes and communications both at sea and in airspace, and joint artillery firing practices.

In recent years, Chinese dictators Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin have met several times, a move seen by analysts as a way to strengthen the partnership between the two countries. Shortly before Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Xi and Putin met in Beijing and proclaimed an “unbounded friendship” between their nations. Since then, several agreements have been reached between the two dictators.