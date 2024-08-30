The Action Group for Advancing Lives and Peace in Sudan (ALPS) met virtually on August 29 to continue efforts to end the suffering of the Sudanese people.

Since the conclusion of the formal session in Switzerland, the Group has continued to engage the warring parties in efforts to expand emergency access to humanitarian assistance and enhance the protection of civilians throughout Sudan, with broader compliance with existing obligations under international humanitarian law and commitments under the Jeddah Declaration.

Following its first meeting in Switzerland, the Sovereignty Council stressed the importance of opening the Adre border crossing for humanitarian operations. This agreement, together with access guarantees on the Dabba road, has allowed for the transport of 5.8 million pounds of emergency aid to famine-stricken and famine-prone areas in Darfur, which will provide immediate assistance to nearly a quarter of a million people. Dozens of aid trucks are moving every day to those in need.

“We need to see the same expansion of aid access into the heart of Sudan,” the group said. To this end, ALPS partners are calling on the Sudanese Armed Forces and the Rapid Support Forces to ensure safe passage of humanitarian aid along the route from Port Sudan via Shendi to Khartoum, as well as the roads from Khartoum to El Obeid and to Kosti, including via Sennar. This would enable the delivery of life-saving aid to millions in need. In addition, ALPS members are calling for additional border crossings to be opened for aid to pass through the most direct and efficient routes, including the Aweil crossing from South Sudan.

The ALPS Group affirmed its joint commitment to work with other international partners to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people and reach an agreement to cease hostilities. The Group offered its condolences to the lives lost during the recent collapse of the Rabat Dam as well as to those killed due to the ongoing violence between the parties to the conflict.

ALPS is deeply concerned by reports of clashes in El Fasher, North Darfur, which have displaced thousands of people for the third and fourth time. Women and girls are particularly affected as they face continued violence and looting by armed groups. It is imperative that all civilians, including those displaced in camps, are protected and that all parties to the conflict abide by international humanitarian law to prevent further human suffering.

To this end, the ALPS Group also confirmed its intention to continue to elevate and integrate the perspectives of Sudanese women leaders into these efforts. This meeting was the first of the ALPS Group’s regularly scheduled follow-up meetings, and we are prepared to meet virtually as needed, as we continue to advance efforts to address the urgent needs of the Sudanese people.