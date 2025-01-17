The future of TikTok in the United States continues to hang by a thread. The Supreme Court has decided to allow the law that seeks to force the parent company of the ‘app’, ByteDance, to sell the social network if it did not want to face a total closure of the service in the country to continue its course considering that it is not contrary to the country’s First Amendment.

However, there are many doubts about what the future of the application will be starting next Sunday, January 19, which is when the rule that forces the ‘app’ of Chinese origin to disappear from the application stores comes into operation. In recent days, voices in favor of keeping TikTok in the United States have been increasing. A few hours ago, an official from the still-current Joe Biden Administration told US media that the intention of the still-current executive was to leave the future of the app in the hands of Donald Trump, who will be de facto president as of Monday. next week.

“Taking into account that (the blockade or divestment law) will go into effect during a holiday weekend one day before the inauguration (of Donald Trump as president), its implementation will be in the hands of the next administration,” he noted. the official.

Other Democrats, such as Senator Chuck Shumer, who at the time was a strong defender of the divestment or blockade law created by the United States Congress, have been in favor of extending the deadline to find a solution that does not culminate in closure. of the service.









Donald Trump has been acting as one of the biggest defenders of the social network for months. In December he wrote a letter to the Supreme Court requesting that it paralyze the blocking law until he came to power. He has also invited the CEO of TikTok to the inauguration that will be held in Washington DC next Monday, where he will be in a position of honor accompanied by other magnates of the technology business, such as Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg or Sam Altman, of OpenAI. .