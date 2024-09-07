Mash: In Sverdlovsk region, a woman threatened to blow up a district hospital

In the city of Verkhoturye in the Sverdlovsk region, a woman threatened to blow up a district hospital. This was reported by Telegram– Mash channel.

“Eyewitnesses report that the lady ran into the building and sat down on the second floor in the surgery department. She claimed that she had explosives with her,” the report on the incident in the Russian region says.

It is noted that the offender was detained by law enforcement officers. Patients and employees of the medical institution were evacuated, as a result of the incident no one was injured.

