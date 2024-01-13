Yesterday, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, attended the reception held by Sultan bin Ali bin Sultan Al Sabousi, on the occasion of the wedding of his son Ali, to Karima Saleh bin Amhi bin Humaid Al Mansouri, in Dubai.

His Highness congratulated the newlyweds and their families, wishing them a life full of stability, success and happiness.