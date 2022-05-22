Johnny Depp he is still involved in the defamation lawsuit he imposed on Amber heard, which is about to enter its final stage. As part of his interventions, the actor has revealed disturbing passages, both from his personal life and from his professional career. In that sense, one of the secrets that broke his fans’ hearts is that he found out about his dismissal from “Pirates of the Caribbean” through the press, and not through Disney.

In this way, his followers took advantage of his departure from court to show him their support, be it with messages, gifts and even with live alpacas to “greet” him. This could remain an amusing anecdote, but the somewhat atypical visit of the camelids has a much deeper meaning.

Johnny Depp fan wears alpacas as emotional support for the actor. Photo: diffusion

Alpacas and their relationship with the trial of Johnny Depp

As revealed by the Entertainment Weekly portal, Deep had accepted that his participation in “Pirates of the Caribbean 6″ was out of the question, even if the House of Mouse offered him “ 300 million dollars and 1 million alpacas” . Now, these little animals were once again part of the conversation.

Specific, Elaine Bredehoftone of Heard’s attorneys, asked the Disney executive Tub Newman about Depp’s possible involvement in the aforementioned sequel. To this, the lady expressed that she was not aware if there was contact with the actor.

Bredehoft then said, “Does Disney know that Mr. Depp has sworn under oath that he would not accept another role in the ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ franchise for $300 million and 1 million alpacas?”

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp face off in the defamation trial brought by the “Sleepy Hollow” actor against his ex-partner. Photo: Instagram

In turn, Newman answered in the negative, which motivated the lawyer to reframe her question as a hypothesis, and went on to mention whether the firm would consider “paying Mr. Depp more than 300 million dollars and providing him with more than 1 million alpacas in order to obtain their services for any future ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’ role”.

These dialogues have triggered fans of the popular Jack Sparrow to adopt alpacas as a symbol of support. This was taken into account Andrea Diazwho brought Dolce and Inti, a pair of these animals, to court.

The young woman is a faithful admirer of the star, as well as an entrepreneur with a curious business model, since, according to the aforementioned media, she is dedicated to taking these camelids to the homes of those children who want to spend time with them, with the To cheer up the little ones.