The subsidiary of Efesé is a new team of the Second RFEF, the fourth category of Spanish football, after going back to Quintanar del Rey with a great goal from Cartagena’s Dani Albiar in extra time (1-2). For the first time in history, Cartagena B leaves the Third Division and next season will play against teams like Hércules, Melilla, Granada B and maybe Real Murcia, which is ninety minutes away from going up to the First RFEF.

The Albinegro subsidiary knew how to get up from a match that lasted more than three hours, played in Las Rozas. Pepe Aguilar’s men were eliminated in the 75th minute against a very veteran rival and on an impassable field of artificial turf. To make matters worse, top scorer Josema was injured before the break. The youthful De Pedro forced extra time in the 75th minute and Cartagena’s Dani Albiar, a native of the Santa Ana residential, pulled a long-distance cannon shot out of his hat in extra time.

Cartagena football thus completes a historic season. Efesé competes in the Second Division, its affiliate will do so in the Second RFEF and the youth in the Division of Honor.