The property of John Wick is one of the hottest properties right now. Chad Stahelski and Keanu Reeves’ work has given us a lot to talk about and, best of all, this world still has a lot to offer us. However, If you expect that John Wick 5 hits theaters soon, we have bad news for you.

While a number of initial reports had indicated that production on John Wick 5 was about to begin, information from Collider has denied this. According to the outlet, The next film in the series has not been cancelled, but there are currently no plans to actively work on it.Instead, we’ll see a series of spin-offs while its director and lead actor are involved in other projects.

At the moment, Stahelski, creator of John Wick, is working on the reboot of The Immortals alongside Henry Cavill. Reeves is also tied up with other projects that prevent him from reprising this role at the moment. In this way, John Wick 5 It would not go into production until at least 2026.

Fortunately, In the near future we will have multiple spin-off projectswhich include series and films that explore different characters, locations and organizations in this world full of assassins. While it is a shame that John Wick 5 Even though it is still a long way from being a reality, it is good to know that the property is still in operation.

For now we can only wait for more information to become available in the future.

It’s rare for a property of this kind to have such a huge success in such a short period of time, but at least it offers a return to much of what made Hollywood action movies special, and it’s something that has inspired many filmmakers in recent years.

