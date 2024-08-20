Black Myth: Wukong has just hit the PS Store in PS5 version and gamers all over the world are jumping on the game. If you want to buy it right now, you can save now.

Black Myth: Wukong has arrived on PC and PS5, proving to be a huge success according to Steam data. Even those who hadn’t considered the idea of buy it now he might be tempted to do it right away, but he might not want to spend full price. As buy Black Myth: Wukong on PS5 at a discount? Let’s see a method.

How to buy the PS5 version of Black Myth: Wukong at a discounted price The most obvious answer would obviously be to wait for a discount, but not everyone will want to wait for Game Science and Sony to apply a discount to the video game on the PS Store. In the meantime, therefore, the best solution is take advantage of Instant Gaming promotions. What you need to do is buy PlayStation Store recharge cards, which will give you credit to spend in the digital store and thus get the game at a discounted price even if Black Myth: Wukong is still full price. How much you save depends on the gift cards you buy, since they have different promotions. Also, consider that sometimes some denominations are not available. At the time of writing, for example, the €60 denomination is not available (but it could return soon, so keep an eye on the page). Remember that Black Myth: Wukong is available in two versionsthe standard one for €69.99 and the Deluxe one for €79.99, so the best way to save is:

What is the success level of Black Myth: Wukong? On August 20, 2024, the Chinese team’s action video game achieved a record number of connected players on PC. We are talking about 2,223,179 concurrent usersor over 2.2 million people logged into the game at the same time. Black Myth protagonist Wukong also fights against monsters such as a giant white wolf This is a huge achievement achieved immediately after its release, allowing it to become the second most played game on Steam ever, beating Palword (record 2,101,867). Of course, the road to PUGB: Battlegrounds’ 3,257,248 users is still long.

Why did people like Black Myth: Wukong so much? One of the main reasons why Black Myth: Wukong has convinced the public is certainly the quality of the work. As we explained in our review (of which you can see the video below), the video game is technically and artistically impressive. It is very rich in content and has a huge number of enemies and bosses, very varied. The combat system is solid and fun, with many powers and abilities. Does this mean that it is a perfect game? Obviously notas it has some balance issues and design errors, with some small bugs, but this does not make it a low quality game. Furthermore, it is a game deeply rooted in Chinese mythology and more precisely on Journey to the West, a key literary work of China. The Chinese public seems to be a large portion of the buyers of Black Myth: Wukong.