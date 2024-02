Restriction of demonstrations with interruption of traffic generated criticism from the left and Peronism | Photo: EFE/ Matías Martín Campaya

After the approval of the basic text of the Javier Milei government's megaproject called “Omnibus Law” in the Argentine Chamber of Deputies, on Friday (2), there were clashes between police and protesters opposed to the austerity policies of the new Argentine president.

During discussions on Milei's megaproject with 300 articles on various topics, such as tax reform, Central Bank autonomy, privatizations and deregulations, there were attempts to block traffic around the Congress in Buenos Aires last Wednesday (31) and Thursday (1st), which led agents from several mobilized federal forces to act with force.

Pepper spray, rubber bullets and water cannons were again used against protesters, who threw objects at the police. The group had their faces covered with scarves and masks, broke parts of the sidewalks to use the pieces against public security agents and also set fire to a garbage container.

Protesters who blocked the avenue adjacent to Congress and were forced by the police to clear the lanes gathered in the square in front, clapping to protest the approval of the bill in the Chamber.

During the three days of debate, there were several moments of tension between protesters and security agents, who acted in accordance with the strict security protocol implemented by the Milei government to repress anyone who disrupted vehicle traffic.

Police action in Congress Square throughout the debate on the “Omnibus Law” was widely criticized by the left, by Peronism and entities such as the Public Defender's Office of the City of Buenos Aireswhich requested an investigation into the possible commission of crimes by security forces.