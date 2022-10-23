The last letter of the British musician, ex-Beatles member John Lennon, written a few hours before his death, was sold at auction for $ 64 thousand. This was reported on October 22 by the publication TMZ.

The cost of the letter, according to general expectations, was to be $30-50 thousand, but by the end of the 17-day auction, the number of applicants for the lot increased, and its price increased.

The letter was sold by auction house Gotta Have Rock and Roll for $63,750. The buyer preferred to remain anonymous.

Lennon wrote this letter to his accountant Barry Nichols hours before his death. The letter listed the names of three proxies to vote at the Beatles Corporation’s annual meeting on behalf of the musician.

In December 1980, John Lennon, leaving the recording studio with his wife, was shot five times in the back. The musician was hospitalized, but the doctors were powerless, he died immediately upon arrival at the medical department.

Lennon’s killer turned out to be Mark Chapman, who later admitted that he killed the artist “for fame.” In 2020, 40 years after the crime, Chapman expressed remorse for his deed and noted that he would be sympathetic to any court decision, even if he had to remain in prison for the rest of his life. The attacker is currently serving time at the Green Haven Correctional Facility, north of New York.

At the same time, Chapman apologized to John Lennon’s widow Yoko Ono for the pain he had caused her. The criminal, serving a life sentence, called his act selfish, noting that he shot the musician “for glory” and deserved the death penalty for this.

The Associated Press, citing the New York State Department of Corrections and Public Oversight, reported on September 12 that Lennon’s killer was denied parole for the 12th time. The next time the prisoner will be able to apply is only in February 2024.