There is no doubt that the best gifts are those that are given from the heart, regardless of the monetary value that has been invested in them, as demonstrated by a viral video on social networks that shows how a man cried of happiness after being given a new television.

The best gifts are given from the heart, it is true, but also an extra plus is knowing exactly what to give a person to make them happy, as the following viral case demonstrates.

It was through the social network TikTok where the video was published showing the emotional reaction that a father had after his son decided to give him a new television so he could watch his favorite shows.

According to what was referred to in the viral publication, a young man made the decision to give his father a new television after learning that his father could not watch his entertainment programs or favorite football matches.

This was due to the fact that the television in the house had some technical problems, for which the man, identified as Jeferson Tuarez, was prevented from enjoying himself in front of the screen.

The tiktoker explained that, previously, his father, originally from Ecuador, spent hours of his free afternoons watching soccer games and his favorite programs.

“I can’t watch games, I can’t watch anything,” said the man.

Although the family man was quite humorous about having to wait for hours in front of the failing television waiting for it to work because he knew that it was not essentialhis son wanted him to be happy.

With the aim of being able to please his father, the young Ecuadorian bought him a smart TV, in which he will undoubtedly be able to enjoy the Qatar 2022 World Cup matches very soon.

According to what can be seen in the viral tiktokthe older man could not stand his happiness and cried when he was sure that with his new television he would be able to see all his favorite content.

As expected, the video became very popular on the Chinese virtual platform, achieving accumulate more than 2.3 million views in a short time, as well as more than 250 thousand “likes” and more than 11 thousand comments.