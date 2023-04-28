johanna san michael She is the current host of the reality show “Esto es guerra” and a well-known actress who played Queca in “Pataclaun” in the 2000s; however, little is known of his family ancestry. This is the case of her great-great-grandmother, who in her time dedicated herself to supporting the most needy children in the Peruamong other social causes. we tell you more than Juana Alarco de Dammert.

The actress and host Johanna Saint Michael Dammert She is the daughter of José San Miguel Mejía and Silvia María Dammert Herrera. On the side of her maternal family, the popular Queca is the great-great-granddaughter of Juana Alarco de Dammert, the Peruvian philanthropist known as ‘The children’s granny’.

Who was Juana Alarco de Dammert?

Although it went down in history as Juana Alarco de Dammert, Johanna San Miguel’s great-great-grandmother was born under the name of Juana Alarco Espinoza in 1842, in the city of Lima. At the age of 19, The young Peruvian married Juan Luis Dammert Amsink, a German merchant, and as a result of their marriage they had their first child, who unfortunately passed away at the age of 21. This loss marked Juana Alarco forever, since after her mourning she decided to promote social solidarity towards the most needy mothers and children in the country.

Juana Alarco de Dammert founded the first nursery in Peru and the pioneer of school breakfasts. Photo: Historiaperuana.pe

Charitable works of Juana Alarco de Dammert

Due to the ravages of the civil war in 1895, Juana Alarco de Dammert organized 50 stretchers in the Plazuela del Teatro and treated more than 200 wounded in the capital. However, once this period of conflict ended, many children were orphaned, so the philanthropist summoned the ladies of the city to promote the creation of the Auxiliary Society for Children.

In this way, he organized the Nursery School in 1896 to provide food and education to children from 7 to 12 years old, and also promoted a free care clinic. And if that was not enough, Juana Alarco de Dammert also held the first charity fair in 1900 in order to continue financing social worksand founded the first maternity cradle in 1902 in Barrios Altos with the aim that more women could work while their children were under care.

Juana Alarco de Dammert founded the first children's cradle in the city of Lima. Photo: Kronos 365

Other notable works by Juana Alarco de Dammert were the distribution of milk in public schools, which led to the creation of breakfasts in public schools, and her persistent struggle for the foundation of a medical center for children, which materialized with the inauguration of the Children’s Hospital in 1927.

After a long career as a social benefactor and with seven children as descendants, the relative of Johanna San Miguel passed away at the age of 90. Currently, Juana Alarco de Dammert has a school under her name and has a large monument at the School of Arts and Crafts for her great contribution to Lima society and child care.

Monument to Juana Alarco de Dammert. Photo: The Republic

What does Johanna San Miguel think of Juana Alarco de Dammert?

The actress johanna san michael He has referred on multiple occasions about Juana Alarco de Dammert, his great-great-grandmother: “He is a woman. A determined woman. And I don’t think he had it easy. If in 2019 it is difficult to be a woman, imagine yourself at that time, “she declared in an interview for Peru 21.