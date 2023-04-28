Friday, April 28, 2023
Video: Luis Sinisterra, protagonist of bad news

April 28, 2023
in Sports
Video: Luis Sinisterra, protagonist of bad news


The team’s coach, Javi García, confirmed the information.

The Colombian striker Leeds of the English Premier League, Luis Sinisterra, he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury, as confirmed by the coach this Friday, Javi Garcia.

Sinisterra was a figure in his team’s victory against leicester1-0, so much so that the Colombian scored, but in that same game he was injured.
What’s wrong with it?

Sinisterra scored with a header at minute 20 and was a great figure for his team until he had to leave the field of play.

The attacker suffered a hard attack from soyuncu and after 30 minutes he dropped down to ask for medical assistance and make way for Summerville.

This Friday, García confirmed that Sinisterra will not be part of the team again for the remainder of this contest.

The DT warned that the striker has a ligament injury between the tibia and fibula.
Sports

