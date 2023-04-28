Video: Luis Sinisterra, protagonist of bad news

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
Luis Sinisterra
Luis Sinisterra
The team’s coach, Javi García, confirmed the information.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
The Colombian striker Leeds of the English Premier League, Luis Sinisterra, he will miss the remainder of the season due to injury, as confirmed by the coach this Friday, Javi Garcia.
Sinisterra was a figure in his team’s victory against leicester1-0, so much so that the Colombian scored, but in that same game he was injured.
(Friends of Clara Chía lash out at Shakira, what did Piqué say?) (Piqué, upon his arrival in Miami, arouses compassion: “it gave me a lot of pain”)
What’s wrong with it?
Sinisterra scored with a header at minute 20 and was a great figure for his team until he had to leave the field of play.
The attacker suffered a hard attack from soyuncu and after 30 minutes he dropped down to ask for medical assistance and make way for Summerville.
This Friday, García confirmed that Sinisterra will not be part of the team again for the remainder of this contest.
The DT warned that the striker has a ligament injury between the tibia and fibula.
(‘Supermán’ López: terrible injuries from the accident, new medical report) (Did Pinto deny the greeting to Bolillo? This was the reunion)
Sports
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Video #Luis #Sinisterra #protagonist #bad #news
Leave a Reply