Johanna San Miguel remains firm in leading 'This is war' in its 2024 summer season, despite rumors and expectations suggesting that she would be replaced by Katia Palma. Now we know that the production of the reality show opted for a joint format, adding both talents to the front of the program, along with CON Renzo Schuller and Christian Rivero. But do you know how many years apart the two actresses are? Find out all the details in the following note.

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel criticizes Latina and reveals a bad work environment: “They don't invest like in Pachacámac”

How old is Johanna San Miguel?

Just one day after the launch of the 2024 season of 'EEG', the tensions between Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma were already becoming evident. The blonde presenter's discontent arose due to the delay of her colleagues, Christian Rivero and the former jury of 'Yo Soy', who were supposed to arrive at the channel at 5:00 pm, but appeared half an hour later. The former member of 'Pataclaun' called the presenters' attitude “lack of respect.”

However, the presence of Johanna San Miguel in 'This is war' has been a fundamental pillar for the program since its inception. She was born on November 14, 1967, and is currently 56 years old, maintaining her role as presenter on the América Televisión competition program since 2012. His career spans diverse fields, including acting, comedy, journalism and television presenting. She became very popular throughout the country for her role as Queca in the series 'Pataclaun'.

How old is Katia Palma?

The generational difference between Johanna San Miguel and Katia Palma is evident. While the blonde television host is 56 years old and will celebrate her 57th birthday in November 2024, the member of Las Vándalas came into this world on August 17, 1980, so she is currently 43 years old. The age gap between them is more than a decade, 13 years exactly.

The incorporation of Katia Palma to the directing team of 'Esto es guerra' promises an interesting dynamic, where the rivalry she maintains with San Miguel will become evident. It is important to emphasize that the former Latina figure stated that “she preferred to drink Tíner” before working with Johanna in an interview with 'Love and Fire' last year.

YOU CAN SEE: Johanna San Miguel attacks former jurors of 'Yo soy', but Katia Palma responds: “You sank channel 2”

The audience is attentive to the evolution of this new stage in the program and how the relationship between Johanna San Miguel, Katia Palma and the rest of the driving team will develop.

#Johanna #San #Miguel #age #actress #years #difference #Katia #Palma