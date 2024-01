US President Joe Biden | Photo: EFE/EPA/Ting Shen/POOL

A drone attack, which US authorities say was carried out by Iranian-backed militias, killed three US soldiers and injured more than 20 others at a US base located in northeast Jordan, near the border with Syria, in this Saturday night (27).

This was the first case involving the deaths of American soldiers by enemy fire in the Middle East since the start of the war in Gaza three months ago, triggered by Hamas terrorist attacks against Israel in October.

US Central Command confirmed the attack in a statement released this Sunday (28) and said the identities of the dead soldiers will be revealed after notifying their families. President Joe Biden promised to retaliate against those responsible for the attack.

“Be in no doubt: we will hold all those responsible accountable at the time and in the form we choose,” he said in a statement released by the White House. “Jill and I join the families and friends of our fallen—and Americans across the country—in mourning the loss of these warriors in this despicable and utterly unjust attack,” she added.

The attack comes amid escalating tensions in the region, where the United States and its allies face a threat from Iranian-funded armed groups, which have launched frequent attacks against American coalition forces in Iraq and Syria. The US has already taken several reprisal actions against these groups, including a recent attack on facilities used by Kataib Hezbollah and other Iran-affiliated groups.

According to CNN, the incident also takes place on the eve of negotiations between the US and Iraq on the future of the American military presence in the country, which has been the target of criticism from some Iraqi political sectors. The US has around 2,500 troops in Iraq, who are participating in a mission to train and support local forces in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group.