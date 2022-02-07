(Reuters) – Rumble Inc, a YouTube-like website popular with U.S. conservatives, has offered presenter Joe Rogan $100 million over four years for all of his shows, days after the podcaster apologized for his use of racist terms in its content.

Rogan also faces repercussions over the spread of COVID-19 misinformation on his Spotify-hosted show after songwriters like Neil Young and Joni Mitchell pulled their content from the streaming platform.

The incidents prompted Spotify to add a content warning to any episode that features discussions of Covid-19, while scientists and medical professionals demand that the platform stop Rogan from spreading falsehoods.

“Dear Joe, we stand with you, your guests and your legions of fans who want real conversations,” Rumble CEO Chris Pavlovski said in an email addressed to Rogan and posted on the Rumble Twitter page on Monday.

“How about bringing all your shows to Rumble, both old and new, uncensored, for $100 million over four years?”

Rogan did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

His show, “The Joe Rogan Experience”, became one of Spotify’s most popular podcasts after the streaming platform introduced it in 2020. The Wall Street Journal reported that the licensing deal with Spotify for the show was over 100 million. of dollars.

(Reporting by Eva Mathews in Bengaluru and Helen Coster in New York)

