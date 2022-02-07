After leaving one of his creatures, Garage Italia, Lapo Elkann has decided to put a foot back in the automotive world thanks to an initiative carried out by another of its brands, Italia Independent. The fashion house, which has Lapo himself and the footballer Cristiano Ronaldo among its testimonials, is carrying out new communication projects to talk again about cars and the passion that surrounds the most iconic models.

Together with the French magazine Véhicule, specialized in high fashion content, Italia Independent has developed a photo shoot dedicated both to the cars of the eighties and to the products of the brand led by Lapo. In particular, the protagonist will be a Porsche 911 Cabriolet developed by the famous German tuner Gemballain a context that recreates the atmosphere of Miami Vice, the eighties cult series founded also on the opulence of sports cars.

If this will be just a small step to return to dealing with cars on a daily basis, or simply a promotional activity for Italia Independent, only time will tell. In the meantime, however, it will be difficult to stop Lapo’s passion for cars, regardless of the direct link he has with brands such as Fiat and Ferrari.

The adventure of Garage Italia ended, for Lapo, last October. “Disagree with the partners – wrote Lapo in a tweet – with immediate effect I resign as honorary president and member of the board of directors of the company that controls Garage Italia. Thanks to the employees, founding members and partners with whom we shared and created unique and unforgettable projects together. I want to thank you one by one from the bottom of my heart“. Garage Italia had become part of the Youngtimers Ag group, a company listed on the Swiss Stock Exchange, during the month of July 2021. Since last autumn, Lapo has rarely talked about cars on social media, mainly dealing with his commitment in the sector fashion.