A few weeks ago the names of Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have occupied ample space in the pages of magazines around the world due to the separation. Through an announcement shared on social media, the couple revealed that they had made the decision to separate. Everything seemed to have been resolved in the most peaceful way but today, according to the latest indiscretion, it seems that there is a real war going on between the former couple.

These were the words with which Joe Jonas made the news public separation from Sophie Turner:

After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to end our marriage amicably. There is much speculation as to why, but the truth is that this is a shared decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our desire for privacy, for ourselves and for our children.

Further details on the separations between Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were provided by ‘TMZ’ magazine. According to what was revealed by the well-known newspaper, the two would be at war for custody of daughters. According to the actress, Joe Jonas would have ‘kidnapped’ them. These were the newspaper’s words on the matter:

Joe thought he had reached an agreement with his ex-wife regarding joint custody, but a few hours after meeting her, he discovered that she intended to take them with her permanently to England. If Joe complies, he will violate the Florida court order.

And, continuing with the revelationthe well-known magazine then added that:

The girls had been entrusted to Joe Jonas in recent months, by agreement of both parties, and are now with their mother.

Needless to say, the news is on the front pages of magazines all over the world. We just have to wait for the next few hours to find out if further information will surface indiscretions regarding this much talked about story.