Here is the latest news on Purslane:

The striker born in Medellín came to National Athletic in 2012, leaving in 2015 after scoring 47 goals in 109 games. He returned to the team in 2020 and has now celebrated 68 times in 166 games.

The scorer in his element, from the 11th step Jefferson Duque puts the second on the scoreboard, Devorador on fire.#tribuverdolaga 💚🪶 pic.twitter.com/VQEFRSfCW3 — Verdolaga Tribe (@Verdolaga Tribe) September 21, 2023

Thinking about the future, that is, in the Libertadores Cupthe team does not want to leave anything to chance and has already begun to plan what will be next season, announcing which would be the three players who would not continue for 2024.

The elements that would leave the Antioquia institution end their contract with the purslane team and their relationship would not be renewed: the experienced defender Christian Zapatathe Brazilian Gentle Jader and the forward Jefferson Duke. In accordance with Antenna 2, Shoe and Duke They are ahead of the end of their contract and would already be looking for options to continue their career, while Jader I would return to Athletico Paranaense.

The same way, Harlen Castillo, Felipe Aguirre, John Duque, Nelson Deossa and Thomas Angel They also end their contract, but it is expected that the majority will renew their contract.

Little is said about the excellent level of Cristian Zapata since he arrived at Atlético Nacional 🛡️⚔️ Underrated…@nationaloficial ⚪🇳🇬 pic.twitter.com/5RViv2O5id — Atletico Nacional of Colombia (@ATLNACIONALCOL_) May 1, 2023

During the press conference after the match against Santa Fethe Brazilian helmsman expressed his satisfaction with the style of play implemented by the team.

“We are in a process of renewal and I think people have realized it, for many reasons. We have managed to maintain a game idea, we are in search of stability, continuity and above all consistency of the game; That’s why we are going to suffer ups and downs, but we are on the right path. In our house, we are not alone and we are naturally stronger. At home we function well all around, the players accept it and we have scored quite a few goals, it is not that we behave differently outside, it is that we are a little more careful, it is a process, but the idea remains, surely the team will to take that step. We make our house a fort, it works well, but it is because of the environment and the responsibility we have. That gives us security. Those of us outside have the same idea, but we cannot do it at the same time. It is a process. We are missing a lot; There are things at home that we don’t do outside.”he declared.

🎥➕ William Amaral, coach of Atlético Nacional, spoke at a press conference after his team’s victory over Santa Fe! #LALIGAxWIN pic.twitter.com/6J0xT6lcgu — Win Sports TV (@WinSportsTV) September 21, 2023

The specialized page Transfermarkt made a ranking of the ten most expensive footballers under 23 years of age in the Betplay League. Purslane has five of them.

The most valuable young man on the green team is the goalkeeper Kevin Mier with 3.2 million euros, but given the return of Daniel Ruiz with Millionairesbecame second in the Top 10. Then in fourth is Nelson Deossa, who has risen a lot since his arrival at the institution to be worth 1.3 million. In sixth appears Thomas Angel with 950 thousand euros, in seventh place Robert Mejia with 900 thousand and finally, in tenth we see the far left Oscar Perea with 850 thousand.