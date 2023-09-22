This week the National Athletic thrashed 3-0 Independent Santa Fe in it Atanasio Girardot Stadiumwith annotations of Juan Torres, Jefferson Duke and the Venezuelan Eric Ramirezwith which, they added 24 units and managed to take the top of the 2023 Finalization Tournament of the Betplay Dimayor Leaguealthough Golden Eagles It has the same number of points, but the difference between the two is +11 and +8, respectively. With this, they already focus on this end for the Colombian Classic against Cali America in it Pascual Guerrero Olympic Stadium.
Here is the latest news on Purslane:
Jefferson Duque for René Higuita’s record
At 36 years of age, the forward continues to accumulate successes with The Green Paisa. After scoring from the penalty spot, El Devorador achieved his 25th goal via penalty kick, but not only that, he is approaching a historical record for the club.
More news about Colombian football
If he converts three more maximum penalties, the netbreaker will surpass the legendary Rene Higuita as the player with the most penalty goals in the club. The former goalkeeper established his record in two different stages, from 1986 to 1991 and from 1992 to 1997.
The striker born in Medellín came to National Athletic in 2012, leaving in 2015 after scoring 47 goals in 109 games. He returned to the team in 2020 and has now celebrated 68 times in 166 games.
Those who leave Verde Paisa
Thinking about the future, that is, in the Libertadores Cupthe team does not want to leave anything to chance and has already begun to plan what will be next season, announcing which would be the three players who would not continue for 2024.
The elements that would leave the Antioquia institution end their contract with the purslane team and their relationship would not be renewed: the experienced defender Christian Zapatathe Brazilian Gentle Jader and the forward Jefferson Duke. In accordance with Antenna 2, Shoe and Duke They are ahead of the end of their contract and would already be looking for options to continue their career, while Jader I would return to Athletico Paranaense.
The same way, Harlen Castillo, Felipe Aguirre, John Duque, Nelson Deossa and Thomas Angel They also end their contract, but it is expected that the majority will renew their contract.
William Amaral was happy with the victory
During the press conference after the match against Santa Fethe Brazilian helmsman expressed his satisfaction with the style of play implemented by the team.
“We are in a process of renewal and I think people have realized it, for many reasons. We have managed to maintain a game idea, we are in search of stability, continuity and above all consistency of the game; That’s why we are going to suffer ups and downs, but we are on the right path. In our house, we are not alone and we are naturally stronger. At home we function well all around, the players accept it and we have scored quite a few goals, it is not that we behave differently outside, it is that we are a little more careful, it is a process, but the idea remains, surely the team will to take that step. We make our house a fort, it works well, but it is because of the environment and the responsibility we have. That gives us security. Those of us outside have the same idea, but we cannot do it at the same time. It is a process. We are missing a lot; There are things at home that we don’t do outside.”he declared.
Atlético has five of the most expensive young players in Colombia
The specialized page Transfermarkt made a ranking of the ten most expensive footballers under 23 years of age in the Betplay League. Purslane has five of them.
The most valuable young man on the green team is the goalkeeper Kevin Mier with 3.2 million euros, but given the return of Daniel Ruiz with Millionairesbecame second in the Top 10. Then in fourth is Nelson Deossa, who has risen a lot since his arrival at the institution to be worth 1.3 million. In sixth appears Thomas Angel with 950 thousand euros, in seventh place Robert Mejia with 900 thousand and finally, in tenth we see the far left Oscar Perea with 850 thousand.
