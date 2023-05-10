US President Joe Biden It foresees a situation “chaotic for a while” on the border with Mexico when the rule that allows the immediate expulsion of most migrants is lifted on Thursday.

“It remains to be seen. It will be chaotic for a while,” he responded Tuesday to journalists who asked him if his government is prepared for a significant increase in migrants when on Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Washington time (0359 GMT) the so-called Title 42 expiresa rule activated during the pandemic that allows almost all those who arrive without a visa or documentation necessary to enter to be automatically expelled.

Hours before, he spoke with his Mexican counterpart, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, about the consequences of lifting this rule.

Both presidents have to coordinate because once the health regulation is lifted, Title 8 will be used exclusively, which allows asylum requests as long as the person can convince that they will be persecuted or tortured if they return to their country, but also authorizes the expedited deportation of others. And a part of those expelled will end up in Mexico.

“They discussed the continued close coordination between border authorities and the strong enforcement measures of the law,” in anticipation of Title 8, whose consequences are “more serious” because it punishes deportees with a five-year ban on entry, the House said. White in a statement.

A foreseeable surge in migrants would further expose deep divisions in a country founded on promises of safety and refuge, but where concerns about illegal immigration make its welcome uncertain.

Many of those trying to escape the economic and political crises in their countries have already crossed the border. Frustrated by the lack of legal options, some sneaked along the 3,100 kilometers that separate the world’s richest country from Mexico.

The Texas cities of El Paso, Brownsville and Laredo have declared a state of emergency and are dealing with hundreds of people, most from Latin America, with others from China, Russia and Turkey. In El Paso, some migrants sleep on the streets, cover themselves with sheets from the sun or rest on cardboard. Dirty children beg for alms.

Mayor Oscar Leeser warned that his officers are preparing for the arrival of many more on Friday.

