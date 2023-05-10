Current mayor has 32% of voting intentions in a survey by Paraná Pesquisas

The mayor of Manaus, David Almeida (Avante), leads the race for City Hall in the capital of Amazonas in 2024 with 32% of the voting intentions, according to a survey released by Paraná Pesquisas this Wednesday (May 10, 2023). He is followed by the federal deputy Ammon Mandel (Citizenship), which has 21.3%. In 3rd place is Colonel Menezes (PL), with 14.2%.

The survey interviewed, in person, 710 voters in Manaus, from May 4 to 8, 2023. The margin of error is 3.7 percentage points in a 95% confidence interval. The survey is not registered with the TRE-AM (Amazonas Regional Electoral Court) and therefore has no code. Here’s the full (571 KB).

Read the full scenario:

Paraná Pesquisa tested a 2nd scenario, with the name of the federal deputy Captain Alberto Neto (PL) in place of Coronel Menezes. Read:

David Almeida (Avante) – 33.2%;

Amon Mandel (Citizenship) – 23.0%;

Captain Alberto Neto (PL) – 9.3%;

Ricardo Nicolau (Solidarity) – 7.6%;

Ze Ricardo (PT) – 6.2%;

(PT) – 6.2%; Carol Braz (PDT) – 3.8%

(PDT) – 3.8% Roberto City (União Brasil) – 3.1%

(União Brasil) – 3.1% none/blank/null – 9.0%

don’t know/didn’t answer – 4.8%.

MANAGEMENT

David Almeida’s management in Manaus City Hall is approved by 67.3% of respondents and disapproved by 28.6%. Those who did not know how to respond or did not give an opinion accounted for 4.1%.

Consider the government:

great – 16.9%;

good – 33.0%;

regular – 30.3%;

bad – 7.5%;

bad – 11.1%.

Those who did not know how to respond or did not give an opinion accounted for 1.3%.

