The Chief of the General Staff of the Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Herzi Halevi, has claimed responsibility for the killing by Israeli soldiers of three hostages held by the Palestinian radical movement Hamas in the Gaza Strip. This was reported on December 16 by an Israeli publication. Yedioth Ahronoth.

“The IDF and I, as its commander, bear responsibility for what happened, and we will do everything to prevent similar incidents from happening again in future combat operations,” said the IDF chief of staff.

As Halevi noted, Israeli troops were misled by the constant rotation of militants in Gaza who disguise themselves as civilians. The IDF admitted that the killed hostages tried by all means to make it clear to the Israeli soldiers that they were their compatriots who were being held hostage.

Halevi also said in his video message that the order to open fire was not given according to army regulations, since IDF soldiers are prohibited from shooting at people with white armbands who are asking to surrender. He also noted that the Israel Defense Forces deeply sympathize and mourn with the families of the victims.

“But this shooting was carried out during combat operations and under stressful conditions,” explained the head of the General Staff of the Israeli army.

On December 15, it was reported that Israeli soldiers mistakenly opened fire on three Israeli hostages in Gaza, killing all of them. Earlier in the day, the IDF announced the discovery in the Gaza Strip of the bodies of three hostages kidnapped by Hamas in southern Israel.

Before this, on December 5, Hamas Politburo member Osama Hamdan said that the movement would not release the hostages until Israel stopped its aggression. He emphasized the responsibility of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for the lives of Israeli captives.

Following the end of the truce with Hamas and the exchange of hostages during the pause, the IDF again began active combat operations in the southern Gaza Strip on December 3. As Halevi said, the country's army has the capabilities to conduct a ground operation in the south of the enclave as effectively as in the north.

On the morning of October 7, Hamas subjected Israeli territory to massive rocket fire from the Gaza Strip and also invaded the border areas in the south of the country. That same day, Israel began retaliating against targets in the Gaza Strip.

Palestinians are seeking to return the borders between the two countries to the lines that existed before the 1967 Six-Day War. Palestine wants to create its own state in the West Bank and Gaza Strip, and make East Jerusalem its capital. Israel refuses these conditions.