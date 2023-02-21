The president of United StatesJoe Bidengave his long-awaited speech in Warsaw on Tuesday. He started by thanking Poland and praising Kiev, which, in his words, “is still standing” one year after the start of the Russian invasion, whose anniversary falls on Friday, February 24.

“A year ago, the world was preparing for the fall of Kiev. I have just returned from Kiev and I can inform you that it is still standing,” the president proclaimed before hundreds of people in the gardens of the old royal castle in Warsaw.

Among the audience there are Polish citizens and Ukrainian refugees, who despite the cold and having been waiting for hours, happily waved small flags of their countries and the United States while listening to Biden.

In his pronouncement, the US president answered his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and assured that the West does not want to destroy Russia. “The United States and the nations of Europe do not seek to control or destroy Russia. The West is not conspiring to attack Russia, as it has said today. [martes] Putin. Millions of Russian citizens who just want to live in peace with their neighbors are not the enemy,” he said.

The president thus responded to Putin, who this Tuesday in his state of the nation address before both houses of the Russian Parliament accused the West of wanting to end Russia “forever”.

Biden assured that the United States will maintain “unwavering” support for Ukraine. “There should be no doubt: our support for Ukraine will never waver, NATO will not split, and we will not get tired” of upholding that position, he proclaimed, also noting that Putin thought he was “tough” but ran into the “iron will” of the United States.

Putin accused Western countries of “stirring up” the conflict in Ukraine and announced the suspension of the country’s participation in the New Start nuclear disarmament treaty, which it signed with the United States.

However, a few hours later, the Russian Foreign Ministry assured that the country would continue to abide by the limits it imposes on the treaty until it expires in 2026.

